Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, November 27, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2019 2:12 am

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – Logan Stankoven scored twice as the Kamloops Blazers downed the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-3 in Western Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Brodi Stuart supplied the winner for the Blazers at 4:30 of the third period on the power play.

Montana Onyebuchi and Max Martin also scored for the Blazers (16-9-0), who have now won seven of their last 10 games.

Ethan McIndoe, Jake Neighbours and David Kope replied for the Oil Kings (15-6-6).

Kamloops’ Dylan Garand and Edmonton’s Todd Scott each finished with 27 saves.

The Blazers went 1 for 5 on the power play, while the Oil Kings were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

Story continues below advertisement

SILVERTIPS 4 CHIEFS 0

EVERETT, Wash. — Michael Gut recorded a goal and an assist, while Dustin Wolf posted a 26-save shutout in Everett’s (17-5-1) victory over Spokane (12-9-2).

HURRICANES 4 PATS 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Dino Kambeitz scored the game’s first two goals, as Lethbridge (17-7-3) downed Regina (5-15-2) to secure their league-leading 17th win of the season.

ROYALS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 2

KENT, Wash. — Gary Haden’s two second-period goals helped propel Victoria (12-8-1) past Seattle (7-13-3) for their sixth win in seven games.

BLADES 2 AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Nolan Maier turned aside 34-of-35 shots, while Nolan Kneen had one of the Blades’ two third-period goals as Saskatoon (13-12-2) eked out a win against Tri-City (11-9-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsKamloops BlazersRed Deer RebelsMedicine Hat TigersKootenay IceVictoria RoyalsPortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.