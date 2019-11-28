Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Inspirational Indigenous individuals part 3: Artist Jason Baerg

By Melanie Zettler Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 10:54 am
Updated November 28, 2019 10:57 am
Inspirational Indigenous Individuals: Artist, Jason Baerg
WATCH ABOVE: Celebrating the achievements of Indigenous trailblazers, Melanie Zettler highlights the work of Indigenous curator, educator and visual artist Jason Baerg.

In his east-end Toronto studio, artist Jason Baerg begins mixing blue and green paints with his painting knife.

“I’m thinking about the small creatures that are feeding off of the smaller creatures,” Baerg told Global News.

The Indigenous artist said much of his inspiration reflects back through cultural stories which he then projects in a new way — telling that narrative through his work.

INSPIRATIONAL INDIGENOUS INDIVIDUALS: World champion hoop dancer Lisa Odjig

His piece called Nomadic Bounce features painted pieces of laser cut wood which can take on different iterations to create large installations representing four rabbits, two wolves or it’s current form: a red-tail hawk.

Baerg’s laser cut painting installations are some of the world’s first produced and presented.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think the way I look as a Métis person often challenges the expectation of what it means to be Indigenous. I think about the look of the work as well it is also transgressive,” he said.

“I think I challenge stereotypical understandings.”

Tweet This
Melanie Zettler / Global News
Melanie Zettler / Global News Melanie Zettler / Global News

Conceptual themes in his work include Native relationality, community, survivance and language revitalization and to that end, Baerg often uses Indigenous words to title his pieces.

“I am Cree Métis from Saskatchewan and my great grandmother and my grandmother went to residential school. My mother went to day school. I went to day school,” Baerg said.

“A lot of contemporary Indigenous artists are reclaiming their cultures through their artistic practices.”

INSPIRATIONAL INDIGENOUS INDIVIDUALS: Water advocate Autumn Peltier

With the goal of inspiring other artists, Baerg currently holds the position of assistant professor at OCAD University’s faculty of art — teaching Indigenous practices in contemporary painting and media art.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just as I have been mentored, I am to mentor others,” he said.

A collection of Baerg’s work spanning 25 years of practice is on display at Cambridge Art Galleries – Idea Exchange until March 1.

If you know of an Inspirational Indigenous Individual, contact Melanie Zettler at melanie.zettler@globalnews.ca.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IndigenousMetisIndigenous ArtIndigenous ArtistsOCADCanadian ArtistsOCAD UniversityInspirational Indigenous IndividualsCambridge Art Galleries - Idea ExchangeCree MetisJason Baerg
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.