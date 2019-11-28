Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Antique Fire Trucks

Antique fire trucks up for sale in Loyalist Township, but chief wants to see them stay local

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 8:34 am
Loyalist Township selling off two antique fire trucks
WATCH: Two antique fire trucks are being sold off by Loyalist Township.

Are you in the market for antique fire trucks?

Loyalist Township is looking to unload two vintage models — one from 1952, the other from 1962.

READ MORE: Loyalist Township residents concerned about rail crossing safety

Fred Stephenson is director of emergency services and fire chief.

“In 2018, we identified that we were fast running out of space in our fire stations,” Stephenson said.

Prince Edward County couple gifts firetruck to Dominican village
Prince Edward County couple gifts firetruck to Dominican village

Now both trucks are getting ready to be sold — a decision Stephenson says wasn’t reached lightly.

“We’ve gone through a survey of our residents to see what they’d like to see would happen,” he explained. “Our residents are quite adamant.

“Basically, about 42 per cent say that we should sell them, but if we can could keep them in the area, that would be a preference.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Limestone District School Board trustee censured

Stephenson says both vehicles have plenty of history. The older of the two, according to the chief, was the only truck in the village of Bath for many years.

The other truck, currently stored in an old salt shack, was the first new fire truck that the former municipality of Ernestown ever purchased.

Rare fire steam engine donated to Canadian Fire Fighters Museum in Port Hope
Rare fire steam engine donated to Canadian Fire Fighters Museum in Port Hope

And speaking of purchases, Stephenson says it’s not necessarily yours if the price is right.

“Regardless of price, we will give preference to someone who wants to keep it locally that would still make it available for parades, residents to see, special events, stuff like that,” he said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonCKWS TVglobal KingstonFire ChiefLoyalist TownshipBathLiquidationAntique Fire TrucksFred Stephensonantique fire trucks for saleErnestown
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.