Antique fire trucks up for sale in Loyalist Township, but chief wants to see them stay local

Are you in the market for antique fire trucks?

Loyalist Township is looking to unload two vintage models — one from 1952, the other from 1962.

Fred Stephenson is director of emergency services and fire chief.

“In 2018, we identified that we were fast running out of space in our fire stations,” Stephenson said.

Now both trucks are getting ready to be sold — a decision Stephenson says wasn’t reached lightly.

“We’ve gone through a survey of our residents to see what they’d like to see would happen,” he explained. “Our residents are quite adamant.

“Basically, about 42 per cent say that we should sell them, but if we can could keep them in the area, that would be a preference.”

Stephenson says both vehicles have plenty of history. The older of the two, according to the chief, was the only truck in the village of Bath for many years.

The other truck, currently stored in an old salt shack, was the first new fire truck that the former municipality of Ernestown ever purchased.

And speaking of purchases, Stephenson says it’s not necessarily yours if the price is right.

“Regardless of price, we will give preference to someone who wants to keep it locally that would still make it available for parades, residents to see, special events, stuff like that,” he said.