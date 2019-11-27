Man facing charges after vicious dog attack sent three children to hospital: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Huron County OPP have laid charges following a vicious dog attack that sent three children to hospital.

Police say they responded to a church/private school on John Street West in Wingham, Ont. on Nov. 13th to assist the injured children.

The three victims, ages four, eight and 16, sustained various dog bite injuries from the attack, officials say.

They were treated and released later that day from hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Ontario PC MPP introduces bill to overturn provincial pit bull ban

Investigations determined the incident involved an American Staffordshire Terrier, which is a banned breed in Ontario.

Police believe the dog slipped off its collar and bolted from its owner’s residence to the nearby church/private school where it began attacking the children.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say two family members of one of the children attempted to help, but the dog continued to attack until its owner arrived and gained control of the animal.

Following the incident, a 20-year-old Wingham man has been charged with three counts of failure to prevent biting or attacking a person, and one count of owning a pit bull.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on December 3, 2019.

2:15 Toddler in hospital after dog attack at Mississauga off-leash park Toddler in hospital after dog attack at Mississauga off-leash park