Ticket to ride: free admission to 1st night of professional rodeo at Agribition

A new professional circuit finals rodeo is bringing high-stakes action to the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) starting Wednesday night.

The Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo features 10 of the top contestants in each of the seven major rodeo events competing over four nights at the Brandt Centre in Regina.

The winner takes home $100,000 and the chance to compete at the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., in April 2020.

“Rodeo is really the crown jewel in our western entertainment piece, and it’s a popular ticket so we’re excited to have it,” CWA CEO Chris Lane said.

Wednesday’s show is free to the public, thanks to the Mosaic Company and CWA. Doors open for rush seating at 6 p.m., with the rodeo starting at 7 p.m.

Family ticket prices are available for Thursday’s rodeo performance at $60 for two adults and two children.

Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo runs each night through Saturday, with more than 80 contestants taking part.

Rodeo clown brings family friendly fun

While the stakes are high, fans can expect the same blend of extreme sports and comedy thanks to veteran rodeo clown, Dennis Halstead.

“My show is very high energy, it’s very fun – I play with the crowd,” Halstead said.

“The other side of my job, I have a very serious job, is, of course, the bull riding. (It’s) the number one extreme sport in the world right now and I work a barrel and stuff.”

Currently ranked second in the world for rodeo clowning, Halstead has made at least seven Agribition appearances. Wednesday night marks his 131st performance of 2019.

“I’m an adrenaline junkie. I love the thrill of the bull ride,” said Halstead, adding he’s broken nearly every bone in his body, at least once, in this line of work.

“I’m very fortunate though, truly I live a dream. I never in a million years dreamed I’d do this for a living.”

Agribition expects more than 20,000 fans at the Brandt Centre over the four-night rodeo.