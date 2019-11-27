Menu

Special weather statement warns of high winds, cold wind chill values for B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 4:30 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 4:32 pm
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for wind and cold temperatures from many regions in southern B.C.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for wind and cold temperatures from many regions in southern B.C. Environment Canada

Special weather statements for wind and wind chill values have been issued for the southern portion of B.C.

For the Southern Interior, Environment Canada says strong, northerly winds will accompany the arrival of arctic air, and that wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are likely.

READ MORE: Upper portion of Knox Mountain Drive in Kelowna closes for winter

The statements range from the Central Coast to the Lower Mainland and east the Kootenays.

READ MORE: Environment Canada calling for cold weather, windy conditions in Southern Interior

The Similkameen, Okanagan, Shuswap, Boundary and Thompson regions are included in the statements.

The national weather service added that there are risks of locally higher wind gusts Wednesday afternoon, and that “the cold arctic air combined with strong winds will lead to cold wind chill values today and tonight.”

Your 2020 winter weather forecast: It’s going to be interesting
Your 2020 winter weather forecast: It’s going to be interesting

“In the wake of the front,” it added, “the arctic air over the interior will deepen and temperatures will continue to drop Thursday and Friday.”

Environment Canada said people working and spending time outside are reminded to dress warmly and in layers, preferably with a wind-resistant outer layer, and that travellers are encouraged to add winter emergency kits to their vehicles which include a blanket, extra clothes and boots.

 

