Calgary water main break

Water main break closes roads in northwest Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 4:07 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 5:16 pm
Calgary crews responded to a water main break in the northwest part of the city.
Calgary crews responded to a water main break in the northwest part of the city. Global News

Calgary crews responded to a water main break in the northwest on Tuesday.

The city said it happened at Northmount Drive N.W. at 14 Street N.W., explaining that the lane closures would “accommodate construction” for an emergency water main break.

Police said crews responded on Wednesday, adding that roads were closed in the area.

The city said lane closures affected by this water main break will be over by Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.

This work is not a major event or concern for commuters, according to the city.

The city said it aims to resolve water main breaks within 24 to 48 hours, then the Roads section takes over.

