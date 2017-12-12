Water main break north of downtown Calgary
Cleanup was underway Tuesday morning north of downtown Calgary, after a water main break in the Crescent Heights area.
The gushing flow of water was found making its way down 5 Avenue Northeast toward Edmonton Trail around 4 a.m.
Within an hour, the water main was shut off, which means some residents were left without water.
The southbound right-hand lane of Edmonton Trail and 5 Avenue were closed until further notice.
— More to come…
