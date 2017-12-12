Traffic
December 12, 2017 9:32 am

Water main break north of downtown Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

A water main break on 5 Avenue Northeast and Edmonton Trail near downtown Calgary. December 12, 2017.

Doug Vaessen, Global News
Cleanup was underway Tuesday morning north of downtown Calgary, after a water main break in the Crescent Heights area.

The gushing flow of water was found making its way down 5 Avenue Northeast toward Edmonton Trail around 4 a.m.

Within an hour, the water main was shut off, which means some residents were left without water.

The southbound right-hand lane of Edmonton Trail and 5 Avenue were closed until further notice.

More to come…

