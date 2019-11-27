Menu

Crime

Student from Toronto Montessori school facing sex charges for alleged assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 2:40 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a student at a city Montessori school is facing charges after an alleged sexual assault involving a fellow student.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook offered few details about the alleged incident at Alive Montessori and Private School in the city’s west end.

She says it allegedly took place on school grounds on Nov. 4, but provided no details about the incident or the ages of the parties involved.

READ MORE: Toronto police officer charged with sex assault after alleged Waterloo incident: SIU

She says a boy was arrested on Monday and charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

He has been released from custody and is due to appear in youth court in January.

Alive Montessori did not immediately respond to request for comment.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto sex assaultToronto School Sex AssaultToronto Montessori Schoo
