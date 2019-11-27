Student from Toronto Montessori school facing sex charges for alleged assault

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a student at a city Montessori school is facing charges after an alleged sexual assault involving a fellow student.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook offered few details about the alleged incident at Alive Montessori and Private School in the city’s west end.

She says it allegedly took place on school grounds on Nov. 4, but provided no details about the incident or the ages of the parties involved.

She says a boy was arrested on Monday and charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

He has been released from custody and is due to appear in youth court in January.

Alive Montessori did not immediately respond to request for comment.

