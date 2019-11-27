Perth teacher facing more sexual assault charges involving minors

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Lanark County OPP have once again charged a Perth, Ont., teacher following an additional complaint of a historic sexual assault of a minor.

OPP originally released information about the now-43-year-old Jeffrey Peters’ charges on Nov. 7.

OPP gave very few details about the incidents that lead to his charges — two counts each of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and invitation to sexual touching in relation to information received by police in October.

On Tuesday, Lanark County OPP laid two additional charges against Peters — one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation. OPP did not release any details about the alleged incident or victim.

1:50 Woman charged with sexual exploitation worked at Children’s Aid at time of alleged offences Woman charged with sexual exploitation worked at Children’s Aid at time of alleged offences

When the charges were first announced, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario told Global News it had suspended Peters as a precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

Peters is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16.