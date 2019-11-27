Menu

World

Judge puts temporary hold on former White House lawyer subpoena ruling

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 27, 2019 12:45 pm
DOJ looks to pause judge’s order for McGahn to testify in impeachment inquiry
WATCH: DOJ looks to pause judge's order for McGahn to testify in impeachment inquiry

The federal judge who ordered former White House counsel Donald McGahn to appear before Congress is temporarily delaying the effect of her ruling.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson says in a brief order Wednesday that she needs time to consider the legal issues raised by Justice Department in seeking a longer halt.

READ MORE: Federal judge orders ex-White House lawyer to appear before Congress

Jackson ruled Monday that McGahn must comply with a subpoena for his testimony from the House Judiciary Committee. She rejected the Trump administration’s argument that the president’s top aides should be shielded from congressional questioning.

Democrats want to question McGahn about whether U.S. President Donald Trump tried obstruct special counsel Robert Mueller‘s Russia investigation.

Trump comments on asking Don McGahn to defy subpoena
Trump comments on asking Don McGahn to defy subpoena

The administration wants Jackson’s ruling put on hold until appeals are resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge notes that the committee consented to a brief delay.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Trumptrump impeachmentmueller investigationDonald Trump Impeachmentjustice departmentTrump impeachment probeDon McGahnWhite House lawyerRober MuellerDonald McGahn
