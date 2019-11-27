Menu

Crime

Two Manitobans arrested for animal cruelty after dogs abused

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 12:17 pm
Two Manitobans have been arrested for Animal Cruelty.
A Winnipeg man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly dragging a dog on the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge in the spring.

Police said the man was also seen striking and throwing the dog on the ground.

The dog, a young female German shepherd cross, was turned over to the city’s Animal Services Agency.

READ MORE: Winnipeg woman charged with animal cruelty, left 15 dogs in ‘deplorable’ conditions

A warrant was issue for the man’s arrest, and he turned himself in to police on Oct. 10. He was later released on a promise to appear.

Police said Wednesday that Brennan Bird, 27, has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and killing/injuring animals.

In an unrelated case, a police investigation into a woman from Hanover, Man., has led to charges of abandoning or neglecting an animal.

Police said the woman initially brought an American bulldog cross to Animal Services in September, claiming she’d found it as a stray near Sage Creek.

The dog had ‘significant’ cuts to its thigh and chest, as well as an ‘X’ carved into its shoulder. A veterinarian determined the wounds were deliberately caused.

READ MORE: Alberta woman at centre of animal cruelty case arrested in Manitoba

Police eventually found out that the woman who turned the dog over to Animal Services was, in fact, the dog’s owner.

Police tracked her down in Steinbach in October and arrested. She was released on a promise to appear.

Crystal Dawn Stadt, 30, is now facing charges.

Anyone with information about suspected animal cruelty or neglect in Manitoba is asked to call the Provincial Animal Care Line at 204-945-8000.

What to do if you suspect animal cruelty in Manitoba
