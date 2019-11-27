Two Manitobans arrested for animal cruelty after dogs abused

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly dragging a dog on the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge in the spring.

Police said the man was also seen striking and throwing the dog on the ground.

The dog, a young female German shepherd cross, was turned over to the city’s Animal Services Agency.

A warrant was issue for the man’s arrest, and he turned himself in to police on Oct. 10. He was later released on a promise to appear.

Police said Wednesday that Brennan Bird, 27, has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and killing/injuring animals.

A 27-year-old has been charged after a male was seen striking, dragging and throwing a dog on the Slaw Rebchuk bridge. Details: https://t.co/pweD3GLKTX — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 27, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

In an unrelated case, a police investigation into a woman from Hanover, Man., has led to charges of abandoning or neglecting an animal.

Police said the woman initially brought an American bulldog cross to Animal Services in September, claiming she’d found it as a stray near Sage Creek.

The dog had ‘significant’ cuts to its thigh and chest, as well as an ‘X’ carved into its shoulder. A veterinarian determined the wounds were deliberately caused.

READ MORE: Alberta woman at centre of animal cruelty case arrested in Manitoba

Police eventually found out that the woman who turned the dog over to Animal Services was, in fact, the dog’s owner.

Police tracked her down in Steinbach in October and arrested. She was released on a promise to appear.

Crystal Dawn Stadt, 30, is now facing charges.

Anyone with information about suspected animal cruelty or neglect in Manitoba is asked to call the Provincial Animal Care Line at 204-945-8000.

A 30-year-old female has been charged after a dog was turned over to the Animal Services Agency with significant injuries. Details: https://t.co/bBeULEwl88 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 27, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

0:44 What to do if you suspect animal cruelty in Manitoba What to do if you suspect animal cruelty in Manitoba