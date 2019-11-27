Families left shocked after ‘Frozen 2’ screening ends in machete brawl

Send this page to someone via email

Up to 100 people were reportedly involved in a “major disorder” at a Birmingham, England, movie theatre where many families were viewing Frozen 2 late Saturday afternoon.

Steve Graham, chief superintendent of the West Midlands Police, said officers were informed of the brawl at around 5 p.m. that day.

Security reported that a group of young men and some women, wielding knives and machetes, gathered.

READ MORE: ‘Frozen 2’ review — Lukewarm follow-up is beautiful, but bland

A witness, who was in line to see the Disney film at the time, described it as “one of the scariest moments of my life.”

Those involved in the fight had just come out of a screening of Blue Story, a gang-themed film about two friends who turn against each other.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a statement released by Vue Cinema in Birmingham, “25 significant incidents were reported and escalated to senior management in 16 separate cinemas” during the first 24 hours the film was out.

“Officers were able to disperse this crowd, which at its peak had risen to about 100,” he said in a statement. “This took maybe two hours and, at times, there were some quite heated exchanges.”

Graham added that no members of the public were harmed, though a number of the department’s officers were assaulted. Six teenagers, with one as young as 13 and the oldest 19, have been arrested.

READ MORE: Florida man arrested after whipping out samurai sword in trash dispute

The department shared news of the sixth arrest on its Facebook page on Nov. 24.

A 14-year-old boy, the statement reads, was arrested “on suspicion of violent disorder after an image circulated on social media showed a number of youths with one carrying a machete.”

Initial reports on the day of the crime stated that two machetes were seized at the scene. Seven police officers were left with minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“This was a major outbreak of trouble which left families who were just trying to enjoy a night out at the cinema understandably frightened,” Ian Green of the Birmingham police said in a statement.

“We worked quickly to move the crowds on, but were met with a very hostile response and officers had to draw Tasers to restore order.”

Their bail conditions require them to follow a curfew at night and they’re banned from Star City and any cinema in the U.K.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca