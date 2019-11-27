Use it or lose it: Twitter will start deleting inactive accounts in December

Send this page to someone via email

Twitter is cleaning up — sort of.

The company is putting inactive accounts on notice, warning users who haven’t logged in for at least six months that their accounts could soon be deleted.

“As part of our commitment to serve the public conversation, we’re working to clean up inactive accounts to present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter,” a spokesperson told Global News.

“Part of this effort is encouraging people to actively log in and use Twitter when they register an account.”

Under Twitter’s inactive accounts policy, users must log in at least every six months; otherwise, Twitter may render the account inactive and have it “permanently removed.” Twitter notes that “not all signs of account activity are publicly visible” but said the account must meet the six-month requirement to get scrubbed from the platform.

Story continues below advertisement

The effort won’t impact those who spend time on their account but don’t tweet much or at all.

Twitter says the clear-out will begin in December, but there’s no specific date beyond that. The move will ultimately free up usernames.

While it’s not entirely clear how many will get axed, Twitter confirmed the “first batch” to go will be those registered outside the U.S.

It won’t be a “delete-all” scenario once accounts have been deemed inactive. The handles will be deactivated gradually and not all at once, Twitter says.

2:06 Fighting Disinformation: How online ‘bots’ target federal election campaigns Fighting Disinformation: How online ‘bots’ target federal election campaigns

“We have begun proactive outreach to many accounts who have not logged into Twitter in over six months to inform them that their accounts may be permanently removed due to prolonged inactivity,” the company said.

Twitter says it “periodically” removes certain pages, “albeit for different reasons than inactive accounts.”

A network of hundreds of accounts — suspected of being bots — was shut down in 2018 for tweeting and retweeting pro-Saudi government tweets regarding the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Twitter also removed nearly 1,000 accounts and suspended thousands of others tied to a campaign by the Chinese government to undermine ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Story continues below advertisement

Back in September, more than 10,000 accounts were deleted after Twitter deemed they were actively spreading misinformation. The data is available here.

Recently, Twitter introduced a ban on political advertising ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election and amid growing pressure on social media companies to stop accepting ads that spread disinformation.