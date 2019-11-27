Menu

Canada

Hudson’s Bay Co. gets takeover offer from Catalyst Capital Group

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 10:00 am
Updated November 27, 2019 10:01 am
A photograph the downtown Toronto flagship Hudson Bay Company store in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 27, 2014.
A photograph the downtown Toronto flagship Hudson Bay Company store in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 27, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Catalyst Capital Group Inc. is making a rival takeover offer for Hudson’s Bay Co.

The investment firm is offering $11 per share in cash, topping an offer of $10.30 made by a group of investors led by HBC executive chairman Richard Baker.

Catalyst already holds a roughly 17.5 per cent stake in HBC and has said it plans to vote against the offer by the group led by Baker.

Gabriel de Alba, managing director and partner of Catalyst, says the firm’s offer is independently financed, superior in both value and treatment of shareholders and can be completed in a timely manner.

In making its proposal, Catalyst also filed a complaint with the Ontario Securities Commission regarding the Baker group bid.

It alleges the insider issuer offer is the result of a flawed process and asked the regulator to examine the proposal and take appropriate action.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
