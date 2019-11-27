Menu

Canada

London councillors approve new contract with city’s outside workers

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted November 27, 2019 9:12 am
The City of London has reached a new contract agreement with CUPE Local 107.
The City of London has reached a new contract agreement with CUPE Local 107. (Matthew Trevithick/AM980)

City councillors have officially rubber-stamped a new contract agreement for London’s outside workers.

The contract was officially ratified during council’s meeting on Tuesday evening, as councillors unanimously approved the new contract between the city and CUPE Local 107.

Earlier this month, employees with CUPE Local 107 voted 96 per cent in favour of the new four-year contract. It includes a pay increase of just under eight per cent, to be spread over four years, as well as some undisclosed improvements to benefits.

The union represents 560 outside workers at city hall, including staff in the roads, sanitation, parks and water departments.

