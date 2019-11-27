Tanner Byrne turns to bullfighting after successful bull-riding career

Send this page to someone via email

Staring down a 1,500-pound bucking bull isn’t a job most people would willingly do.

Tanner Byrne isn’t most people.

Cowboy protection bullfighting is in his blood, and after a successful career riding bulls, the Prince Albert, Sask., native is getting into the family business.

“My dad was the first bullfighter to ever fight the national finals rodeo in Las Vegas. My brother was the first bullfighter to ever fight the world finals in Las Vegas following that,” Byrne said.

“Growing up, I was kind of the oddball as the bull rider.” Tweet This

While he’s still new to the bullfighting game, it’s no surprise Byrne has a knack for it, given his family history.

Just a few months in, he was selected by the top riders on tour to work the PBR Canada Finals, becoming the first person ever to both ride and fight bulls at the prestigious event.

“When I look back 10, 15 years, I’m going to be very, very proud of it,” Byrne said.

“I’m very appreciative of the opportunity. It ranks right up there with all my championships that I’ve had riding bulls.”

Byrne said his experience riding a bull gives him a unique insight into his new career.

“I can kind of use that as a bullfighter to know what that guy’s going through, where his mindset’s at, which way he’s going to go,” Byrne explained.

“If he’s tipped a little bit to the outside, I can use my past as a rider to do the best job I can as a bullfighter.”

It’s a dangerous job, but the risks are nothing new for the 27-year-old, and he knows exactly what he’s signed up for.

“If a guy’s down and (it) comes to where it’s a bullfighter going to take a shot or a bull rider taking a shot, it’s a bullfighter every time taking the shot,” Byrne said.

“That’s something that we know going into this and that’s what we put our lives on the line every weekend, to make sure these guys can keep living their dreams and keep going down the road.”