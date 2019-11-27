Business as usual for Town of Granum as residents wait for dissolution date

Send this page to someone via email

After a vote nearly three weeks ago to dissolve the town, it’s business as usual for residents of the Town of Granum, as they wait for the province to set a dissolution date.

Seventy-four per cent of those who voted were in favour of Granum dissolving into the surrounding M.D. of Willow Creek, but there’s still no firm timeline on when that transition will begin.

“The minister of Municipal Affairs prepares a report for cabinet, with the recommendation that the Town of Granum dissolves, and then it’s up to cabinet to make that decision,” said Harold Johnsrude, the town’s official administrator.

“We don’t know when cabinet is going to be making that decision, but the ordering council will identify a dissolution date.” Tweet This

Johnsrude was appointed by the province to oversee operations of the soon-to-be former town in the meantime.

While he was not willing to speculate on potential timelines, he did express that the minister would like to see the dissolution date set as soon as possible.

At that date, Johnsrude’s duties will discontinue and the M.D. of Willow Creek’s council will assume responsibility.

But until that time, Granum must play the waiting game.

“If the dissolution date goes into 2020, there’s decisions that need to be made for the ongoing administration of the town, as well as a budget for 2020,” Johnsrude said.

As far as what that transition will look like for residents of Granum, Johnsrude said that will be in the hands of the M.D. of Willow Creek’s council. He added that the M.D. has expressed the desire to consult with residents of the town to talk about what services could look like in the future.