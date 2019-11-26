Menu

Jewel Thief

Surrey RCMP release photo of alleged fedora-wearing jewel thief at Central City Mall

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 4:49 pm
Surrey RCMP is looking to identify this man.
Surrey RCMP is looking to identify this man. Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to catch an alleged jewel thief who targeted a business at the Central City Mall this summer.

According to police, the incident happened on Aug. 25, around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the man entered a jewelry store and asked to look at some high-end pieces.

Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP

Investigators allege that when the jewelry was removed from its display case, the man grabbed it and fled.

Police have now released a photo, hoping someone recognizes the suspect.

He is described as black, between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old, and has a slim build.

Police say he was wearing a beige fedora, beige pants and a white checkered dress shirt and carrying a black purse.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

