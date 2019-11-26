Surrey RCMP release photo of alleged fedora-wearing jewel thief at Central City Mall

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to catch an alleged jewel thief who targeted a business at the Central City Mall this summer.
According to police, the incident happened on Aug. 25, around 2:30 p.m.
Police say the man entered a jewelry store and asked to look at some high-end pieces.
Investigators allege that when the jewelry was removed from its display case, the man grabbed it and fled.
Police have now released a photo, hoping someone recognizes the suspect.
He is described as black, between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old, and has a slim build.
Police say he was wearing a beige fedora, beige pants and a white checkered dress shirt and carrying a black purse.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.
