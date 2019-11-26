Menu

Sports

How do you get to Grey Cup Champions Way? Street to be renamed in honour of historic victory

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 3:40 pm
Updated November 26, 2019 4:07 pm
‘We did it baby’: Grey Cup MVP Andrew Harris celebrates at parade
WATCH: "We did it baby!" - Grey Cup MVP Andrew Harris celebrates at parade

The parade may be over, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Grey Cup victory lap is just getting started.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that the historic victory – Winnipeg’s first CFL title in almost three decades – is being recognized with an honourary street renaming.

Chancellor Matheson Road, near IG Field, the Bombers’ stadium at the University of Manitoba, will be renamed “Grey Cup Champions Way”.

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman said the honourary street renaming will remind Winnipeggers of the accomplishment for years to come.

READ MORE: 5 Bomber greats who never tasted Grey Cup glory

“‘Winnerpeg’ is bursting with excitement and we’re incredibly grateful to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for ending the Grey Cup drought and bringing it home to Winnipeg,” he said.

“This season’s historic playoff run will live on in memories of Winnipeggers forever!”

New street signs, which will be installed later this week, will remain for the next five years, after which they’ll be donated to the Bombers organization.

The renaming isn’t a first for the Bombers, although it is the first to recognize a championship.

The city formally renamed Arena Road, near the now-demolished CanadInns Stadium, after Bombers legend Milt Stegall in 2007.

Winnipeg SportsWinnipeg Blue BombersCity of WinnipegGrey CupBrian BowmanIG FieldGrey Cup Champions Way
