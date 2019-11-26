New Ottawa police chief takes reins at change-of-command ceremony

Retired Ottawa police chief Charles Bordeleau handed over the reins of the police service to new chief Peter Sloly in a change-of-command ceremony in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Sloly was already sworn-in as chief of police on Oct. 28 in a private, early-morning ceremony with civilian members of the police service and frontline officers about to deploy on their day shifts.

20:21 Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly’s full speech at his change-of-command ceremony Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly’s full speech at his change-of-command ceremony

During the traditional event on Nov. 26 at Ottawa’s EY Centre, Bordeleau presented Sloly with the ceremonial Tipstaff, a symbol of law enforcement and authority vested in chief constables.

After that, Bordeleau made his final address to the Ottawa Police Service.

Sloly served with the Toronto Police Service for 27 years — most recently as the city’s deputy chief until he stepped down in 2016. He was named Ottawa’s new police chief three months ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Sloly used his time on the stand on Tuesday to thank a long list of people who have had an influence on him and his career, including former colleagues at the Toronto police, police chiefs, peacekeeping veterans, his former Deloitte partners, and community leaders and members.

The new chief held back tears as he began to thank the members of the police service he is now leading.

“I want to thank the OPS members … those of who you have welcomed me in to the OPS family; those of you who are here on duty serving and protecting in this building and across the city; those of you that put aside your personal frustration and professional cynicism in order to help me advance the OPS; those of you who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty; those of you who have suffered as a result of your service; and those who ultimately ended their own lives because of their suffering in service,” he said, wiping away tears.

1:50 New police chief says Ottawa met all his requirements for return to policing New police chief says Ottawa met all his requirements for return to policing

Sloly, Ottawa’s first Black police chief, also touched on his Jamaican heritage in his speech but said he expects not to be judged as a leader based on what he looks like.

“I cannot claim any personal credit for the skin that I was born into,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“That said, I will do everything in my ability to honour and build upon the history of the OPS and the leadership of this great organization.

“I will do everything I can [to] advance equity, diversity and inclusion for all members of the Ottawa Police Service. And I will do everything I can to enable all the members of the OPS to provide improved public safety, public service, public value and public trust.

“And I trust that I will not be judged solely on the colour of my skin, but on the content of my character and the integrity of my leadership,” he said.

Mayor Jim Watson also offered some brief remarks on Tuesday, thanking Bordeleau for his years of service with the Gloucester and then Ottawa police services. Watson wished Sloly the best and said the national capital is “fortunate” to have him as its new police chief.

“I’m confident that Chief Sloly will do a solid job leading the men and women of the Ottawa Police Service to make our city better and safer,” the mayor said.