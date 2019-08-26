Peter Sloly, former Toronto cop, named Ottawa’s new police chief

Former Toronto deputy police chief Peter Sloly has been named Ottawa’s new top cop.

Diane Deans, chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, formally announced on Monday that the board had selected Sloly to service as Ottawa’s chief of police over the next five years, following a months-long national search.

Sloly is expected to take on his new role sometime in October; a specific date has not yet been scheduled.

Sloly served with the Toronto Police Service for 27 years and was viewed as a leading voice for change within the force. He had been shortlisted as a candidate to replace Toronto police chief Bill Blair but lost the bid to current chief Mark Saunders.

He stepped down from the Toronto police in February 2016, weeks after criticizing the police service in a speech that sparked controversy.

Sloly denied, however, that his resignation was connected to the comments. He said at the time he wasn’t pushed out and that he was leaving on his own terms.

Sloly joined Deloitte Canada in April 2016 and has served as national leader for the firm’s “security and justice” practice since June 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Sloly, who has not served with the Ottawa Police Service in his policing career, will be Ottawa’s first black police chief.

He replaces former police chief Charles Bordeleau, who retired on May 4 after seven years as head of the force.

“We had a number of impressive candidates come forward but I am confident we got this one right,” Deans said at Ottawa city hall.

Sloly is not bilingual but he said he takes communication “very seriously” and is “absolutely committed to learning French.”

In June, the police services board launched a national search for a new police chief and a new chief administrative officer (CAO), who oversees all business and corporate support functions within the service.

On Friday, the board announced that acting CAO Jeff Letourneau had been chosen to serve in that role permanently.

The board is the civilian body responsible for governing the Ottawa Police Service.

Deputy police chief Steve Bell has been serving as interim chief since May and will continue to do so until Sloly takes on the position.