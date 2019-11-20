Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa’s new top cop vows vigilance on racial bias, discrimination as data released

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2019 3:34 pm
Updated November 20, 2019 3:36 pm
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly takes part in a panel to discuss Traffic Stop race Data Collection report and Diversity Audit report in Ottawa on Wednesday November 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand.
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly takes part in a panel to discuss Traffic Stop race Data Collection report and Diversity Audit report in Ottawa on Wednesday November 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly says new traffic-stop data and the results of a diversity audit show more steps are needed to ensure bias-free law enforcement in the nation’s capital.

Sloly, who became the city’s top cop late last month, says the police force is committed to doing all it can to address community and member concerns about discrimination.

New police chief says Ottawa met all his requirements for return to policing
New police chief says Ottawa met all his requirements for return to policing

A new report covering 2017-18, a follow-up to earlier research, shows Middle Eastern and black drivers continue to experience disproportionately high incidences of traffic stops by Ottawa police.

However, the total number of people pulled over for traffic violations by Ottawa police declined by 35 per cent from 2013 to 2018.

READ MORE: Relationship-building top priority in months ahead, says new Ottawa police chief on first day

Researchers say the drop is significant since consultations several years ago found that minorities felt they were subject to excessive scrutiny by police.

Story continues below advertisement

The diversity audit concludes that while the Ottawa force is making some progress, there is still work to do in areas including leadership, policy, promotional processes and community policing.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ottawa newsOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceDiscriminationPeter SlolyMinoritiesOttawa Police Chiefnew Ottawa police chiefOttawa police diversity auditOttawa police traffic stopsOttawa traffic-stop datatraffic-stop data
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.