Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Semi dragging trailer missing 6 of 8 wheels pulled over near Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 1:49 pm
Updated November 26, 2019 1:54 pm
Semi dragging trailer missing 6 of 8 wheels pulled over south of Saskatoon
A semi dragging a trailer missing most of its wheels was pulled over by Corman Park police on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. @CormanParkPoli2 / Twitter

A semi-trailer was missing most of its wheels when it was pulled over just south of Saskatoon on Sunday.

Corman Park Police Service Chief Warren Gherasim said he’s never seen anything like it and called it fairly unusual circumstances.

READ MORE: Semi driver facing $10K ticket for driving on wrong road in Saskatchewan

His understanding was that the semi was already missing tires when it left Regina and lost more near the intersection of Tamke Road and Highway 11.

A 911 call at around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 alerted officers to the semi on Grasswood Road. Gherasim said the back of the trailer was dragging on the road, with metal scraping on the pavement.

Story continues below advertisement

He described the tandem axle trailer as having two rear axles with four tires each.

Six of eight tires were detached from the trailer, leaving only a set of two wheels remaining on an axle.

The Corman Park Police Service got an odd 911 call on Nov. 24, 2019.
The Corman Park Police Service got an odd 911 call on Nov. 24, 2019. @CormanParkPoli2 / Twitter

The driver, a 25-year-old Saskatoon man, was charged with driving with a major defect present, operating a vehicle with no safety inspection, and displaying an unauthorized licence plate.

Fines for the last two charges total $435 while the penalties for driving with a major defect present are decided in court, according to Gherasim.

He added that there are regulations and safety checks in place but in situations like this one, they weren’t followed.

Saskatoon police wrangle boa constrictor discovered in ditch
Saskatoon police wrangle boa constrictor discovered in ditch
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask HighwaysHighway 11SemiCorman ParkSemi-TrailerwheelsCorman Park PoliceGrasswood RoadCorman Park Police ServiceDrive with Major Defect PresentMissing WheelsTamke Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.