Semi dragging trailer missing 6 of 8 wheels pulled over near Saskatoon

A semi-trailer was missing most of its wheels when it was pulled over just south of Saskatoon on Sunday.

Corman Park Police Service Chief Warren Gherasim said he’s never seen anything like it and called it fairly unusual circumstances.

His understanding was that the semi was already missing tires when it left Regina and lost more near the intersection of Tamke Road and Highway 11.

A 911 call at around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 alerted officers to the semi on Grasswood Road. Gherasim said the back of the trailer was dragging on the road, with metal scraping on the pavement.

At 8:30 pm we got a 911 call about a truck with no wheels on the trailer. Stopped on Grasswood Rd. The driver was charged with drive with major defect present, operate a vehicle with no safety inspection, and display unauthorized licence plate. #NotInCormanPark pic.twitter.com/yboPaca8Nm — @CormanParkPolice (@CormanParkPoli2) November 25, 2019

He described the tandem axle trailer as having two rear axles with four tires each.

Six of eight tires were detached from the trailer, leaving only a set of two wheels remaining on an axle.

The Corman Park Police Service got an odd 911 call on Nov. 24, 2019. @CormanParkPoli2 / Twitter

The driver, a 25-year-old Saskatoon man, was charged with driving with a major defect present, operating a vehicle with no safety inspection, and displaying an unauthorized licence plate.

Fines for the last two charges total $435 while the penalties for driving with a major defect present are decided in court, according to Gherasim.

He added that there are regulations and safety checks in place but in situations like this one, they weren’t followed.

