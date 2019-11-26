Justin Trudeau to name Atlantic Canada MP to ACOA

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will appoint an MP from Atlantic Canada to the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Global News has confirmed.

The decision comes amid criticism from Atlantic Canadians about the lack of regional representation on one of the most important federal organizations in the region.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) is tasked with assisting growth in one of Canda’s most economically depressed regions.

An MP has yet to be selected but Trudeau will have a number of options to choose from after the Liberals won 26 seats in Atlantic Canada in the 2019 election.

Whoever is chosen will report to Melanie Joly, the newly appointed minister of economic development and official languages.

She has requested that Trudeau appoint an MP as a parliamentary secretary for each of Canada’s regional development agencies with the requirement that they be a member of that region.

Thank you to the @ACOACanada team for the warm welcome this morning. I met extraordinary and dedicated people who work hard to grow our economy, create good jobs in Atlantic Canada and support the region's entrepreneurs. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ZIkp3b0ZCm — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) November 26, 2019

Joly was in Moncton on Tuesday to become familiarized with the new file.