Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Justin Trudeau to name Atlantic Canada MP to ACOA

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 4:06 pm
Melanie Joly is sworn in as Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages during the swearing in of the new cabinet at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. .
Melanie Joly is sworn in as Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages during the swearing in of the new cabinet at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. . The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will appoint an MP from Atlantic Canada to the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Global News has confirmed.

The decision comes amid criticism from Atlantic Canadians about the lack of regional representation on one of the most important federal organizations in the region.

READ MORE: Jordan, LeBlanc among 4 MPs from Atlantic Canada named to federal cabinet

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) is tasked with assisting growth in one of Canda’s most economically depressed regions.

An MP has yet to be selected but Trudeau will have a number of options to choose from after the Liberals won 26 seats in Atlantic Canada in the 2019 election.

Dartmouth’s Spring Loaded Technology gets ACOA funding
Dartmouth’s Spring Loaded Technology gets ACOA funding

Whoever is chosen will report to Melanie Joly, the newly appointed minister of economic development and official languages.

Story continues below advertisement

She has requested that Trudeau appoint an MP as a parliamentary secretary for each of Canada’s regional development agencies with the requirement that they be a member of that region.

Joly was in Moncton on Tuesday to become familiarized with the new file.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin TrudeauMonctonAtlantic CanadaMelanie JolyEconomic DevelopmentACOAAtlantic Canada Opportunities AgencyFederal AgencyParliamentary SecretaryRegional Development Agencies
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.