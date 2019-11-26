CN Rail and union reach tentative agreement after week-long strike

CN Rail and the union representing workers have reached a tentative agreement after a week-long strike.
“Normal operations at CN will resume tomorrow at 6 a.m. local time across Canada,” according to a statement from Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.
About 3,200 CN workers have been without a contract since July 23. They walked off the job on Nov. 19 over concerns about long hours, fatigue and “dangerous working conditions.”
The tentative agreement must now be ratified by Teamsters members via a vote. The union says meetings will be held for members across the country to outline the terms of the new agreement before a vote is held.
“Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until the members have had a chance to review the document first,” the union said.
This is a breaking news story. More information to come.
