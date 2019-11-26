Menu

Canada

CN Rail and union reach tentative agreement after week-long strike

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 9:44 am
Updated November 26, 2019 9:56 am
Trains are seen in the yard at the at the CN Rail Brampton Intermodal Terminal after Teamsters Canada union workers and Canadian National Railway Co. and failed to resolve contract issues, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada November 19, 2019.
CN Rail and the union representing workers have reached a tentative agreement after a week-long strike.

“Normal operations at CN will resume tomorrow at 6 a.m. local time across Canada,” according to a statement from Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.

About 3,200 CN workers have been without a contract since July 23. They walked off the job on Nov. 19 over concerns about long hours, fatigue and “dangerous working conditions.”

READ MORE: Here's are the demands of CN Rail workers

The tentative agreement must now be ratified by Teamsters members via a vote. The union says meetings will be held for members across the country to outline the terms of the new agreement before a vote is held.

“Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until the members have had a chance to review the document first,” the union said.

Story continues below advertisement

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

CN RailCN Rail strikeCN strikeTeamsters CanadaTeamsters Canada Rail Conferencecn rail newscn rail strike 2019cn strike updatecn agreementcn stockcn strike overcn strike tentative agreement
