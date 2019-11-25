1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Whitby

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Whitby Monday evening.

At around 9:50 p.m., police posted an update on Twitter said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Cochrane Street and Dundas Street West with reports of a collision.

Police later said a male patient was transported to hospital by paramedics in serious condition.

He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Officers closed down the intersection as collision reconstruction investigators attended the scene and gathered evidence.

Road Closure Whitby. Dundas St W at Cochrane St is closed in both directions for a collision investigation. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) November 26, 2019

