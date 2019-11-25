Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Whitby

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 11:14 pm
A male vehicle occupant has died after a two-vehicle crash in Whitby Monday evening.
A male vehicle occupant has died after a two-vehicle crash in Whitby Monday evening. Durham Regional Police Service

Durham Regional Police say a person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Whitby Monday evening.

At around 9:50 p.m., police posted an update on Twitter said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Cochrane Street and Dundas Street West with reports of a collision.

Police later said a male patient was transported to hospital by paramedics in serious condition.

He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Officers closed down the intersection as collision reconstruction investigators attended the scene and gathered evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

TrafficWhitbyDurham Regional PoliceWhitby NewsDurham paramedicsWhitby crashCochrane Street and Dundas Street WestWhitby traffic
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.