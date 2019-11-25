Menu

Politics

Release of Trump’s financial records delayed by U.S. Supreme Court

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 25, 2019 6:50 pm
Updated November 25, 2019 6:52 pm
In this June 20, 2019 photo, The Supreme Court is seen under stormy skies in Washington.
In this June 20, 2019 photo, The Supreme Court is seen under stormy skies in Washington. . (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Supreme Court is shielding President Donald Trump’s financial records from House Democrats for now.

The delay allows the justices to decide how to handle the House subpoena and a similar demand from the Manhattan district attorney at the same time.

Cuomo suggests Trump moved residence to Florida to avoid releasing tax returns
Cuomo suggests Trump moved residence to Florida to avoid releasing tax returns

The House’s quest for the records is not part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry, but the court’s action probably means Democrats will not have the records before an expected vote on impeachment by year’s end.

The justices are giving Trump until Dec. 5 to file a full appeal of a lower court ruling calling for his accountants to turn over the records. The president’s lawyers are certain to comply, and the court’s decision about whether to take up the case is not expected before mid-January.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
