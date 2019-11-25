‘In From the Cold’ holiday concert marks 20 years supporting homeless youth in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A holiday concert will be marking its 20th year supporting homeless youth in Peterborough next month.

On Monday, John Hoffman, creator and director of the “In From the Cold” announced the concert would return in support of the YES Shelter for Youth and Families.

Since its inception, the concert has raised more than $130,000 in support of YES.

The concert is put on by a collection of musicians and performers, offering a mix of Celtic-style carols and seasonal songs which Hoffman says creates “a feeling in the room” to capture the spirit of the season.

A permanent exit from youth homelessness is so different from ‘just housing’. At @YESShelterPtbo we focus on supporting youth to enter a positive adulthood, whatever that means to them. https://t.co/LJu4R4JUtk — Meagan Hennekam (@Meaganhennekam) November 22, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Meagan Hennekam, executive director of the YES Shelter for Youth and Families, says the organization feels “very lucky” to benefit from the show annually.

“This year, it comes at a time when we are expanding our youth housing program,” she said.

“So the funds raised will be going directly to housing young people and working to resolve the issues that have cause their housing insecurity.

“It’s a wonderful, feel-good way to support the important work we’re doing to end homelessness in Peterborough.” Tweet This

The YES shelter provides emergency shelter, transitional housing, a high school program, food bank, clothing cupboard, outreach and money management services for youth and families in the city and county.

“We work hard to prevent homelessness wherever possible, provide emergency shelter when it’s needed, and move families from homelessness into permanent, stable housing with the tools to succeed,” said Hennekam.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7. Tickets are $20 and available at Market Hall.

4:17 The value of a YES Shelter tour in Peterborough The value of a YES Shelter tour in Peterborough