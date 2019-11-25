Victim of Surrey homicide identified as 21-year-old woman from India

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators say one of the people found dead in a Surrey home last week was a 21-year-old woman from India.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the other person was an 18-year-old man from the Lower Mainland.

Friends have identified Prabhleen Matharu, a former Langara College student and Sephora employee, as the victim from India.

Investigators were called to the home near 140 Street and 102 Avenue on Friday.

Police said they found two bodies and that “one of the deceased was the victim of a homicide.”

IHIT said Monday that it would not release the names of the dead “as there is no investigative need to do so.”

“We acknowledge the tragic nature of this case and our condolences go out to the affected families.”

Rosie Batalia, whose sister Maple was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2011, said she saw echoes of her sister’s tragedy in the killing.

“I feel like I’m right back eight years ago with Maple and all the other girls we’ve lost in the community. There’s one too many. I’m mad. I’m angry and I’m sick, and tired of this,” she said.

Rosie said she wants to see Canadian laws toughened up to protect women who are victims of domestic violence.

“We need to change these archaic laws that give free passes to the men and the people that the victims know that kill them intentionally and give them second degree sentences,” she said.

“Life in prison should be life in prison for a loss of an innocent life.”

IHIT said it is not looking for any further suspects in the investigation.

-With files from Srushti Gangdev