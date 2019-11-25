Menu

Entertainment

‘Anne With an E’ cancelled after three seasons on CBC/Netflix

By Victoria Ahearn The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2019 1:54 pm
Screenwriter Moira Walley Beckett, for the upcoming CBC television show 'Anne of Green Gables,' who also a writer for the series 'Breaking Bad,' poses for a picture in front of studio in the CBC building in Toronto, on Friday April 29, 2016.
Screenwriter Moira Walley Beckett, for the upcoming CBC television show 'Anne of Green Gables,' who also a writer for the series 'Breaking Bad,' poses for a picture in front of studio in the CBC building in Toronto, on Friday April 29, 2016. Mark Blinch / The Canadian Press

The CBC/Netflix drama series Anne with an E has been cancelled.

Creator and showrunner Moira Walley-Beckett says in an Instagram post that they’ve “reached the end of the red Green Gables road” after three seasons.

The show, which premiered in March 2017, was inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel Anne of Green Gables and expanded upon the book to dig into the backstory of the plucky teenage protagonist.

Irish-Canadian actress Amybeth McNulty starred as the Prince Edward Island orphan, who is taken in by aging siblings, played by R.H. Thomson and Geraldine James.

Beloved fans & friends of #AWAE, I’m sorry for the sad Netflix/CBC news today 🧡 I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons. My heart is heavy but I am so proud of this show – proud of my talented cast, crew, writers, and directors for working together so passionately to bring my vision of #annewithane to life 🧡 I am grateful and humbled by this experience and I truly feel blessed to have had the opportunity to share this beautiful, meaningful story with all of you, my kindred spirits🌿 I know you have loved this series as much as I have and I thank you for that forever and a day 🧡 🦋#annewithane #neverforget #kindredspiritsforever #beautyisallaroundyou #sharethelight #adventureawaits #lovethenaturalworld #aheadbyacentury #practicekindness #loveoneanother #loveisloveislove #beagoodfriend #maketheworldbetter #foreverandaday 🧡 PS: I have many more pics and stories to share 🧡🌱 Love, MWB 🦉🙋🏼‍♀️ photo @michaelkuijl

The series was shot in P.E.I. and Ontario and was a co-production between the CBC and Netflix.

Its third and final season finished airing on the CBC on Sunday and will hit Netflix on Jan. 3.

“My heart is heavy but I am so proud of this show,” Vancouver-raised Walley-Beckett said Monday on Instagram, praising the team behind the show.

“I am grateful and humbled by this experience and I truly feel blessed to have had the opportunity to share this beautiful, meaningful story with all of you, my kindred spirits. I know you have loved this series as much as I have and I thank you for that forever and a day.”

In a joint statement, the CBC and Netflix thanked Walley-Beckett, co-executive producer Miranda de Pencier, and the cast and crew “for their incredible work in sharing Anne’s story with a new generation.”

Dear Anne, I don’t think I was ever going to be ready to say goodbye, but as the saying goes – everything must come to an end. Thank you for teaching me, growing up with me and loving me. I have taken so many part of who you are into my life. – Anne has taught me how to be brave, how to be strong, how to love unapologetically and how to approach so many different obstacles in life. She is so much more than words on paper. She really is a part of who I am now, and I will carry her with me forever. I cant deny that I’m heartbroken, but more than that I am grateful. Such a large part of my childhood is documented, and what an experience to document. – – To the cast and crew, my second family. You put every part of your heart and soul into this project, and I promise you it does not go unnoticed. Every single one of you has helped shape me into the woman I am today, I can only hope I’ve made you proud in some way. You are all such remarkable people and I will never be able to thank you enough. Please stay in touch. – And to you, the viewers. The ones who have supported us these last few years. I can say this now, but on those tough, cold and stressful days just seeing what an effect this show has on you or how it made your day really pushed me through. I can say truthfully that those rough days were more than worth it, for you. – I will miss this show with all of my heart, and I will never forget this journey. My childhood was a good one, thanks to all of you. – In the wise words of @moirawalleybeckett “I am so sad to see you go, and yet so happy that I know you.” With all my love, Amybeth. – Enjoy the finale! Coming January 3rd, on Netflix.

“We hope fans of the show love this final season as much as we do, and that it brings a satisfying conclusion to Anne’s journey.”

With progressive storylines and an opening theme song of the Tragically Hip’s Ahead By a Century, Anne with an E opened up the Green Gables world beyond the novel while staying true to the essence of the heroine.

Season 2 saw an LGBTQ storyline and the introduction of the show’s first black character, while season 3 had an Indigenous focus.

“It’s always been a concern to me that L.M. Montgomery’s world of Avonlea is such a white world when in fact it doesn’t really accurately reflect the diversity that Canada was and is,” Walley-Beckett, a three-time Emmy Award winner whose other credits include Breaking Bad, said in a Sept. 2019 interview.

“So my master plan from the beginning when I first conceived this series was to find a way to genuinely and legitimately reflect the diversity of the nation.”

At the Canadian Screen Awards in April, “Anne with an E” won seven trophies, including best drama series and an acting nod for McNulty.

“There’s no sense in reinventing a classic novel if you’re not going to make it relevant for today’s audience,” de Pencier said in an interview in February.

“So it was really important for us to find themes that matter for Canadians.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
NetflixAnne of Green GablesLucy Maud Montgomeryanne with an eanne with an e netflixMoira Walley-BeckettAmybeth McNultyAnne of Green Gables showAnne with an E cancelledLucy Maud Montgomery estateWhy was Anne with an E cancelled
