Health

Orillia conducts survey to gauge local hospital’s economic impact on downtown

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 3:17 pm
A survey is open to residents and local business owners in Orillia and the surrounding area as part of an economic impact study that's related to the local hospital in advance of an anticipated new facility.
A survey is open to residents and local business owners in Orillia, Ont. and the surrounding area as part of an economic impact study that’s related to the local hospital in advance of an anticipated new facility.

According to Orillia officials, the economic impact study will assist council in determining the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital’s effects on downtown, if a new hospital is developed outside of the city centre.

“A new hospital located in Orillia is essential for the future health and wellbeing of all Orillia and area residents,” Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said in a statement.

“Where the hospital is located is important for the convenience of our residents and the economy of our city.”

Clarke said the study will be critical in determining where a new hospital will be located.

“Our citizens need to consider whether they want their future hospital in the downtown area or outside the core,” he said in a statement.

The survey will be open until Saturday.

Information collected through the survey, along with the analysis of direct and indirect hospital spending, will be used to develop the economic impact study, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“The city and Soldiers’ Memorial are working closely together to ensure we are aligned on the best possible future for the hospital and the city,” Clarke said in a statement.

