Back To Pack Rescue Shelter

Adopt A Pal: Puppies full of tricks looking for new home

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 6:41 pm
Updated November 25, 2019 6:44 pm
Training your dog for any situation
Back to Pack Rescue shows Global News Morning some tricks and commands you can teach your dog in order to stay calm in any situation, including vet visits.

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Back to Pack Rescue Shelter visits Global Winnipeg with two puppies looking for new homes.

Bailey has been with working with her foster on numerous skills. Bailey is improving on her socializing with other dogs. Bailey enjoys playing as well and will never turn down a treat after doing something good.

Bailey joined Global News Morning for the latest edition of Adopt A Pal.
Bailey joined Global News Morning for the latest edition of Adopt A Pal. Global News

Pepper came to the shelter timid and wasn’t doing the best health wise. But mow, Pepper is doing well and is happy and playful.  She is also making good progress on learning commands.

Pepper (right) stops for a photo with Bailey (left) before heading on Adopt A Pal.
Pepper (right) stops for a photo with Bailey (left) before heading on Adopt A Pal. Kahla Evans/Global News

Trainers needed

Back to Pack is looking for people who are interested in being qualified in training dogs to join and help foster. The rescue is getting additional dogs, so the help is needed.

More information can be found here.

Adopt A Pal: Back to Pack Rescue Shelter
Adopt A Pal: Back to Pack Rescue Shelter
