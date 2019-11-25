Menu

Crime

P.E.I. woman sentenced to six years in prison for 3 infanticides

By Alexander Quon The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2019 12:04 pm
A Charlottetown Police Services vehicle, file .
A Charlottetown Police Services vehicle, file . Alexander Quon/Global News

A Prince Edward Island woman who admitted to causing the deaths of three of her newborn babies has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Shannon Dawn Rayner of Charlottetown pleaded guilty to three counts of infanticide related to incidents in 2014, 2015 and 2016, as well as a charge of concealing a dead body.

READ MORE: Prince Edward Island woman facing third charge of infanticide: police

In May, the Charlottetown Police Service confirmed the discovery of an infant’s skeletal remains in a shed near a home in the city’s Sherwood subdivision.

Court documents say the other two babies both died “a short time” after they were born, and their bodies were dumped in a garbage bin.

Crown Attorney John Diamond says Rayner was sentenced to two years on each infanticide charge, to be served consecutively, and one year on concealing the dead body, to be served concurrently.

Story continues below advertisement
Woman who pleaded guilty to infanticide speaks at sentencing hearing
Woman who pleaded guilty to infanticide speaks at sentencing hearing

Diamond says Rayner will get 13 months credit for time she has already spent in custody.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
