Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Teenage boy charged after reported stolen truck crashes in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 12:03 pm
Saskatoon police said a chase of a reported stolen truck was called off due to public safety concerns.
Saskatoon police said a chase of a reported stolen truck was called off due to public safety concerns. File / Global News

A teenage boy is facing several charges after Saskatoon police said he tried to elude officers in a truck that had been reported stolen.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Dakota truck, reported stolen from Rosthern, refused to stop when it was spotted by a canine unit officer at 25th Street West and Idylwyld Drive at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Related News

READ MORE: Monthly record set in Saskatchewan for distracted driving tickets

The driver then tried to evade officers, police said, and a chase was called off due to public safety concerns.

Police said the truck was located a few minutes later and two tires on the truck were blown out using a tire deflation device.

The truck continued at a slow speed and eventually struck a parked vehicle on Vancouver Avenue South before coming to a stop, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Suspect in custody after standoff with Saskatoon police

The driver then ran away, but was caught nearby, according to police.

Police said a search of the truck turned up an imitation firearm.

Among the charges the 14-year-old Saskatoon boy is facing are evading police, dangerous driving and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Semi driver facing $10K ticket for driving on wrong road
Semi driver facing $10K ticket for driving on wrong road
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceStolen VehiclePolice ChaseDangerous DrivingStolen TruckEvade PoliceSaskatoon Police ChaseStolen Vehicles in Saskatchewan
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.