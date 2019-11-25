Teenage boy charged after reported stolen truck crashes in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage boy is facing several charges after Saskatoon police said he tried to elude officers in a truck that had been reported stolen.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Dakota truck, reported stolen from Rosthern, refused to stop when it was spotted by a canine unit officer at 25th Street West and Idylwyld Drive at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The driver then tried to evade officers, police said, and a chase was called off due to public safety concerns.

Police said the truck was located a few minutes later and two tires on the truck were blown out using a tire deflation device.

The truck continued at a slow speed and eventually struck a parked vehicle on Vancouver Avenue South before coming to a stop, police said.

The driver then ran away, but was caught nearby, according to police.

Police said a search of the truck turned up an imitation firearm.

Among the charges the 14-year-old Saskatoon boy is facing are evading police, dangerous driving and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

