Woman left with serious injuries in Kitchener hit-and-run

Waterloo Regional Police are on the lookout for a dark-coloured car which was involved in a hit-and-run in Kitchener on Saturday.
Police say the car, which had a modified spoiler, was westbound on Union Boulevard at around 7:15 p.m. when it made a left turn onto Belmont Avenue W.
According to police, a woman who was crossing the street at a crosswalk was struck by the car.
Police say the car sped off after hitting the pedestrian.
She was taken to hospital with serious, but non- life threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
