Crime

Woman left with serious injuries in Kitchener hit-and-run

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 12:06 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are on the lookout for a dark-coloured car which was involved in a hit-and-run in Kitchener on Saturday.

Police say the car, which had a modified spoiler, was westbound on Union Boulevard at around 7:15 p.m. when it made a left turn onto Belmont Avenue W.

READ MORE: Police looking for Ford F-150 after alleged hit-and-run involving crossing guard in Waterloo

According to police, a woman who was crossing the street at a crosswalk was struck by the car.

Police say the car sped off after hitting the pedestrian.

READ MORE: Pregnant woman hit by GO train in Kitchener in stable condition

She was taken to hospital with serious, but non- life threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call  519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

