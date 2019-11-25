Woman left with serious injuries in Kitchener hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are on the lookout for a dark-coloured car which was involved in a hit-and-run in Kitchener on Saturday.

Police say the car, which had a modified spoiler, was westbound on Union Boulevard at around 7:15 p.m. when it made a left turn onto Belmont Avenue W.

According to police, a woman who was crossing the street at a crosswalk was struck by the car.

Police say the car sped off after hitting the pedestrian.

She was taken to hospital with serious, but non- life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

