Crime

Police looking for Ford F-150 after alleged hit-and-run involving crossing guard in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 10:15 am
Waterloo police are searching for a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with an alleged hit-and-run incident.
Waterloo police are searching for a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with an alleged hit-and-run incident. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

A crossing guard who was helping children cross at an intersection in Waterloo was struck by a pickup truck in an alleged hit-and-run incident on Thursday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Cedarbrae Avenue and Sunnydale Place.

READ MORE: 74-year-old man fends off man attempting to steal his car in Waterloo — police

Police say a 55-year-old woman was struck by the pickup truck, which then allegedly took off without stopping.

They say she was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Minor facing assault charges after man stabbed in Waterloo — police

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark Ford F-150 with a “Browning” sticker on the front windshield.

Police are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
