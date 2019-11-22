Police looking for Ford F-150 after alleged hit-and-run involving crossing guard in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

A crossing guard who was helping children cross at an intersection in Waterloo was struck by a pickup truck in an alleged hit-and-run incident on Thursday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Cedarbrae Avenue and Sunnydale Place.

Police say a 55-year-old woman was struck by the pickup truck, which then allegedly took off without stopping.

They say she was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark Ford F-150 with a “Browning” sticker on the front windshield.

Police are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.