Crime

Arson suspected in downtown Guelph car fire: police

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 25, 2019 12:57 pm
Guelph police are investigating a car fire as a suspected arson.
Guelph police are investigating a car fire as a suspected arson. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a car fire in the city’s downtown core on Sunday night is being investigated as arson.

According to police, a 2014 Mazda 3 was found engulfed in flames on Cork Street at around 10:30 p.m., and officers used fire extinguishers to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported in the fire, police say.

Guelph man injured in 'targeted' shooting — police

Police now say an investigation has revealed the fire was intentionally set. Officers are looking for a suspect described as a Caucasian man in his 20s wearing a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7235.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

