Arson suspected in downtown Guelph car fire: police

Guelph police say a car fire in the city’s downtown core on Sunday night is being investigated as arson.

According to police, a 2014 Mazda 3 was found engulfed in flames on Cork Street at around 10:30 p.m., and officers used fire extinguishers to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported in the fire, police say.

Police now say an investigation has revealed the fire was intentionally set. Officers are looking for a suspect described as a Caucasian man in his 20s wearing a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7235.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

