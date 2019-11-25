Police, fire marshal investigating after body found in rural Niagara Falls blaze

Niagara Regional Police say they’re working with the Ontario fire marshal on an investigation into a blaze in Niagara Falls that left one person dead on Sunday morning.
Investigators say fire crews and police were called to a location southwest of the city in the area of Carl and McKenney roads around 7:20 a.m. with reports of a structure fire.
During the firefighting operations, crews discovered a body in what is believed to be a workshop, police say.
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal says the scene is expected to be held for several days for an investigation.
Detectives say the investigation is being hampered by the structural safety of the house.
