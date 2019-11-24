Senior rushed to hospital following serious crash in Brantford

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Brantford Police Service were dispatched to a head-on motor vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon.

Brantford Fire and Brant/Brantford Paramedics were also dispatched to the crash at about 2:30 p.m. on Fairview Drive near Briar Park Road.

A 74-year-old driver of one of the vehicles was transported by ambulance to the Brantford General Hospital where she remains with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Hit and Run on King Street East

Fairview Drive between West Street and Memorial Drive was closed for several hours during the investigation as members from the Collision Reconstruction Unit processed the collision scene. All roadways have since been reopened.

The Brantford Police Traffic Unit would like to speak with anyone that has further information regarding this incident. Witnesses are encouraged to contact Cst. Kris Reid 519-756-0113 extension 2228.

Story continues below advertisement

0:32 Fatal collision on Hwy. 35 in City of Kawartha Lakes Fatal collision on Hwy. 35 in City of Kawartha Lakes