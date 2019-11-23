Trouba caps off Rangers’ rally for 6-5 win

Send this page to someone via email

MONTREAL – Jacob Trouba scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as the New York Rangers overcame a four-goal deficit to stun the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 on Saturday night.

Brendan Lemieux, with two, Filip Chytil, Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Rangers (10-9-2), who were down 4-0 early in the second period.

Backup goalie Alexandar Georgiev stopped 38-of-43 shots in the second game of a back-to-back for New York following a 4-1 loss in Ottawa on Friday.

Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen each scored twice and Shea Weber added another for the Canadiens (11-7-5), who have lost a season-high four games in a row. Nick Suzuki and Ben Chiarot had two assists apiece.

Carey Price stopped 28-of-34 shots in defeat.

The Rangers were losing 5-3 in the third period before putting three unanswered goals past Price.

Panarin scored at 5:51 on a no-look backhand pass from Chris Kreider, just 31 seconds after Lehkonen beat Georgiev from the slot for his second of the night.

Lemieux tied the game at 5-5 with a short-handed marker at 8:41 on a 2-on-1 with Brett Howden.

Trouba completed the improbable comeback with a shot from the point that went off Jeff Petry and in with 7:50 left in the game.

Montreal lost in regulation time for the first time this season when leading after the first period (6-1-1).

The well-rested Canadiens were cruising towards a victory by leading 4-0 after 23 minutes of play.

Domi, back at centre after playing the last three games on the wing, snapped a nine-game goalless drought 2:03 into the encounter from the edge of the crease.

Montreal went up 2-0 exactly halfway through the first when Lehkonen fired a perfect shot far post on Georgiev while using Jacob Trouba as a screen.

Domi made it 3-0 with his second goal of the night on a quick release that caught Georgiev off guard with 34 seconds left in the period.

New York backup goalie got a piece of Weber’s slap shot at 2:51 of the second but the puck still trickled in behind him.

The Rangers were down but not out and they put three pucks past Price in a 3:20 span in the second.

An unmarked Chytil scored the first for the visitors with a one-timer at 6:11 on a pass from Panarin.

Buchnevich, playing his 200th NHL game, made it 4-2 at 7:06 when his shot went off defenceman Cale Fleury and in for his fourth of the year.

Lemieux got the Rangers within one at 9:30 by deflecting Adam Fox’s shot past Price as a penalty to Phillip Danault expired.

Notes: Panarin has at least a point in 13 of his last 14 contests. … It was the first of three meetings between New York and Montreal this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2019.