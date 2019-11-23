RCMP looking for information after ATM theft in Oyen, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP are looking for witnesses to an ATM theft at a convenience store early Saturday morning in the town of Oyen.

Police said two masked individuals broke through the front of Deb Mart around 6 a.m.

The pair used a Ford F-350 to smash through the main entrance of the store and pull out the ATM, police said.

The two thieves then returned to the store to steal cigarettes and lottery tickets from the counter, police said.

The F-350 involved in the crime was later found burned out in a rural area by officials.

Witnesses said they spotted a lifted, dark-coloured Dodge Ram fleeing the area where the burned-out Ford was found, police said.

Police are asking people to report any information they may have from either incident.

Witnesses can contact Oyen RCMP at 403-664-3505 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.