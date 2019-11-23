Menu

Canada

Video shows cyclist getting struck by vehicle in Markham, driver charged: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 23, 2019 5:14 pm
Updated November 23, 2019 5:18 pm
Video appears to show moment cyclist is struck by vehicle in Markham
Warning: This video contains footage that may be disturbing to some viewers. The video appears to show the moment a cyclist is struck by vehicle in Markham.

York Regional Police say a video posted to social media Saturday shows the moment a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Markham, leaving him with minor injuries.

Police said the incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. Thursday at Warden and 14th avenues.

In the video, a vehicle can be seen making a right turn, at which point the it appears to strike a cyclist crossing at the intersection before driving over a median and going into oncoming lanes.

The vehicle appears to come to a stop further down the street.

Officials said the cyclist — a man — suffered minor injuries.

Police said while it may appear like the vehicle drove away from the scene, the driver actually returned to the area and waited for emergency services to arrive.

Officials said witnesses also spoke with investigators.

A woman has since been charged with careless driving in connection with the incident.

