Winnipeg firefighters douse 2 overnight blazes

Winnipeg firefighters doused two early morning house fires Saturday in which no one was injured.

Firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke jutting from a Point Douglas house around 1:30 a.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says. They battled the blaze from outside the home until crews were able to get inside. WFPS extinguished the fire by about 2:50 a.m.

Crews found no one inside. The house in the 100 block of Dewdney Avenue was extensively damaged in the blaze, WFPS says. The cause is still under investigation.

Just 20 minutes after the Point Douglas blaze, WFPS raced to reports of a fire in a vacant two-storey house and a nearby barn in the 200 block of Gendreau Avenue.

Fire crews attacked the fires in the St. Norbert-area buildings, but both the house and barn are expected to be total losses, WFPS says.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

