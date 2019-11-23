Menu

Canada

Winnipeg firefighters douse 2 overnight blazes

By Global News
Posted November 23, 2019 1:18 pm
Firefighters in a line.
Firefighters in a line. Pixabay

Winnipeg firefighters doused two early morning house fires Saturday in which no one was injured.

Firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke jutting from a Point Douglas house around 1:30 a.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says. They battled the blaze from outside the home until crews were able to get inside. WFPS extinguished the fire by about 2:50 a.m.

Crews found no one inside. The house in the 100 block of Dewdney Avenue was extensively damaged in the blaze, WFPS says. The cause is still under investigation.

READ MORE: 1 person found dead after hotel fire in Winnipeg

Just 20 minutes after the Point Douglas blaze, WFPS raced to reports of a fire in a vacant two-storey house and a nearby barn in the 200 block of Gendreau Avenue.

Fire crews attacked the fires in the St. Norbert-area buildings, but both the house and barn are expected to be total losses, WFPS says.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

