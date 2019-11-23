Majority of British Columbians not prepared for next severe winter storm: BC Hydro

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly a year after BC Hydro experienced the most devastating windstorm in its history, the utility says a majority of British Columbians aren’t prepared for the next one.

BC Hydro’s report cites an online survey conducted last month that found 60 per cent of 800 respondents “have not taken steps to be more prepared for power outages caused by winter storms.”

Further, only 50 per cent of those surveyed have an emergency preparedness kit, which BC Hydro says all residents should have in the event of a power outage. The survey found only 10 per cent of respondents plan to purchase a kit this year.

“That 60 per cent number is concerning to us,” BC Hydro spokesperson Tanya Fish said. “We recommend people take those steps to get prepared, not only for power outages but also for other emergencies.”

In December, more than 750,000 customers lost power after high winds battered the B.C. coast, with gusts topping 100 km/h.

The storm downed trees and power poles, and damaged homes, businesses and landmarks like the White Rock pier.

BC Hydro says the December storm was larger than the August 2015 windstorm that affected the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, and the 2006 windstorm that hit Vancouver Island and devastated Stanley Park in Vancouver.

But the utility said these storms are happening with increasing frequency. Data shows that in 2018, more customers experienced storm-related power outages than ever before.

“We know winter storms are getting worse,” Fish said. “We’ve seen more damage to our system, more damage to our customers. This is a way for us to encourage customers to get prepared.”

BC Hydro says everyone — particularly in coastal and island communities — should be bracing themselves for storms similar to the one in December.

That includes having an emergency kit that includes a flashlight and extra batteries, a first aid kit, required medications, non-perishable food, warm clothing, blankets and bottled water.

The report notes in the last five years, BC Hydro customers have lost power for an average of five million hours each year due to trees and adverse weather.

In 2018, that average shot up by more than double to 11 million hours.

Province-wide, tree-related outages were up 29 per cent in 2018, compared to the five-year average.