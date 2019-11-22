Menu

Canada

City of Ottawa says residents can expect loud noise as blasting starts near Lyon Station

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 4:23 pm
An image of the Lyon LRT station in downtown Ottawa.
An image of the Lyon LRT station in downtown Ottawa. City of Ottawa

The City of Ottawa is giving residents a heads up to expect loud noise at Lyon Station on the Confederation line, as blasting is set to begin Friday.

The city advised that Claridge Homes is doing blasting work near Lyon Station that will cause “loud noises and vibrations.”

READ MORE: ‘A coherent, exciting vision’: NCC board welcomes LeBreton Flats draft master plan

The work is planned and will take place on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., and will continue until April 2020, the city says.

As for riders who may be concerned about being underground and surrounded by loud noise, the city says while the sound may be disruptive, the structure of the station itself is not at risk.

READ MORE: Ottawa firefighters respond to carbon monoxide leak, two fires overnight

“The City of Ottawa and Rideau Transit Maintenance have reviewed Claridge’s plan, which ensures blasting levels will not affect the structural integrity of Lyon Station,” said the city in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The project, dubbed “Moon” by Claridge, is a 27-storey condo tower with a second building housing rental units that will sit on top of the Lyon LRT station.

Occupancy is scheduled for spring 2022.

Ottawa shoveling out after November snowstorm
Ottawa shoveling out after November snowstorm
LRT, Ottawa LRT, Confederation Line, ottawa construction, ottawa light rail, Claridge Homes, Claridge Moon, Downtown Ottawa blasting, Downtown Ottawa loud noises, Lyon Station
