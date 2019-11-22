Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre bans poinsettia plants due to life-threatening allergy

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 1:42 pm
Poinsettia plants are common over the Christmas holiday season.
Poinsettia plants are common over the Christmas holiday season. AP Photo

Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has banned poinsettia plants due to an allergy.

The hospital says one of its team members has a life-threatening allergy to the plants and that all poinsettias in the building have been removed.

READ MORE: Toronto woman says Turkish Airlines denied her boarding over nut allergy

Members of the public are asked to not bring poinsettias to the health centre, including Rotary Place.

RVH says hospital staff and volunteers will remind visitors of the restriction throughout the holiday season.

Modern twist on poinsettia arrangements
Modern twist on poinsettia arrangements
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie newsCity Of BarrieAllergyRVHRoyal Victoria Regional Health CentreBarrie HospitalPoinsettiaBarrie RVHPoinsettia allergypoinsettia ban
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.