Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre bans poinsettia plants due to life-threatening allergy

Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has banned poinsettia plants due to an allergy.
The hospital says one of its team members has a life-threatening allergy to the plants and that all poinsettias in the building have been removed.
Members of the public are asked to not bring poinsettias to the health centre, including Rotary Place.
RVH says hospital staff and volunteers will remind visitors of the restriction throughout the holiday season.
