Northumberland OPP investigating ‘suspicious’ death of family’s Great Dane

Northumberland OPP are investigating what they call the suspicious death of a family pet in Brighton.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on Old Wooler Road in the town, just east of Cobourg, after family members reportedly returned home to find their Great Dane dead.

OPP say the one-year-old dog named Helja had been left alone at the residence for a “short period of time.”

“The circumstances were deemed suspicious in nature,” OPP said Thursday night.

Northumberland OPP are investigating the suspicious death of this Great Dane in Brighton. OPP

On Friday morning, Const. Robert Simpson told Global News Peterborough that OPP are not releasing any details on the animal’s cause of death at this time, nor stating whether the dog was found inside or outside the residence.

OPP are seeking the public’s assistance as they continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

