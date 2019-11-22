Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Northumberland OPP investigating ‘suspicious’ death of family’s Great Dane

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 11:22 am
Updated November 22, 2019 11:27 am
Northumberland OPP are investigating the "suspicious" death of this Great Dane in Brighton on Wednesday.
Northumberland OPP are investigating the "suspicious" death of this Great Dane in Brighton on Wednesday. Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP are investigating what they call the suspicious death of a family pet in Brighton.

READ MORE: Ontario PC MPP introduces bill to overturn provincial pit bull ban

On Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on Old Wooler Road in the town, just east of Cobourg, after family members reportedly returned home to find their Great Dane dead.

OPP say the one-year-old dog named Helja had been left alone at the residence for a “short period of time.”

“The circumstances were deemed suspicious in nature,” OPP said Thursday night.

Northumberland OPP are investigating the suspicious death of this Great Dane in Brighton.
Northumberland OPP are investigating the suspicious death of this Great Dane in Brighton. OPP

On Friday morning, Const. Robert Simpson told Global News Peterborough that OPP are not releasing any details on the animal’s cause of death at this time, nor stating whether the dog was found inside or outside the residence.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP are seeking the public’s assistance as they continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario Provincial PoliceSuspicious DeathNorthumberland CountyNorthumberland OPPBrightonGreat DaneDead DogDog Deathdead dog Brightondog death investigationdog's deathOPP dead dog Brightonsuspicious dog death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.