Man arrested for suspected impaired driving after car crashes into hydro pole in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a man is in custody and could face an impaired driving offence after a vehicle crashed into a hydro pole on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Tilbury Court and Orenda Road, just east of Highway 410, at around 2:14 a.m.
Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash and that the car spun out of control and hit the hydro pole, causing significant damage.
Officers placed the man under arrest on suspicion of impaired driving, but he has not yet been charged.
The suspect is undergoing test results to see if he will face impaired driving charges, police said.
Investigators said Orenda Road is closed between Tilbury Court and Titan Road.
