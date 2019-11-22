Pedestrian dies following collision in Lindsay: police

Police in Lindsay say a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.
The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says a pickup truck travelling on Colborne Street West struck a pedestrian who was on the roadway at around 7:15 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle — along with an off-duty police officer travelling in the area — rendered first aid to the pedestrian, police said.
Paramedics transported the victim to Ross Memorial Hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, police said.
Colborne Street was closed between Angeline Street North and St. Joseph Road as police investigated the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police at 705-324-5252.
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.
