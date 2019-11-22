Menu

Pedestrian dies following collision in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 9:48 am
Updated November 22, 2019 9:50 am
Pedestrian dies following collision in Lindsay: police
Police in Lindsay say a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.

Police in Lindsay say a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says a pickup truck travelling on Colborne Street West struck a pedestrian who was on the roadway at around 7:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Tweed driver charged after pedestrian struck in Madoc Township — Central Hastings OPP

The driver of the vehicle — along with an off-duty police officer travelling in the area — rendered first aid to the pedestrian, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics transported the victim to Ross Memorial Hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, police said.

Colborne Street was closed between Angeline Street North and St. Joseph Road as police investigated the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police at 705-324-5252.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck and killed after hit-and-run in Oshawa

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

2 to hospital following collision at Reid and McDonnel streets in Peterborough
2 to hospital following collision at Reid and McDonnel streets in Peterborough
PedestrianCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesPedestrian StrucklindsayPedestrian CollisionColborne StreetPedestrian Hit By CarColborne Street WestColborne Street crashColborne Street pedestrian hitLindsay pedestrian killed
